Update: We now carry Beer and Sake!
2x points now for loyalty members
Sushi-Fi
KITCHEN
Appetizer
- Edamame$5.00
- Spicy Poki Edamame$5.50
- Chicken Karaage (Fried Chicken)$9.00
- Fried Calamari (Geso Ika)$10.00
- Takoyaki$9.00
- Pan Fried Gyoza$9.00
- Veggie Gyoza$9.00
- Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura$12.00
- Vegetable Tempura$10.00
- Agedashi Tofu$8.00
- Miso Glazed Crispy Tofu$9.00
- Baked Mussels$12.00
- Seafood Dynamite$12.00
- Chicken Katsu$9.00
- Softshell Crab Appetizer$12.00
- BBQ Ribs$13.00
- Teriyaki Beef Appetizer$10.00
- Teriyaki Chicken Appetizer$9.00
- Teriyaki Shrimp Appetizer$10.00
- Jalapeno Poppers$12.00
- Monkey Brain$12.00
- Baked lobster dynamite$15.00
Bowls
Noodles
SUSHI
Sushi Appetizers
Rolls
- CALIFORNIA$8.00
- SPICY TUNA$9.00
- SPICY SALMON$9.00
- YELLOWTAIL MAKI$7.00
- ALBACORE GARLIC$8.00
- SPICY CRAB ROLL$9.00
- TUNA MAKI$8.00
- SALMON MAKI$8.00
- SUPER WHITE MAKI$8.00
- PHILLY ROLL$9.00
- BOSTON ROLL$9.00
- EEL CUCUMBER ROLL$9.00
- SHIRMP TEMPURA ROLL$10.00
- SWEET POTATO TEMPURA ROLL$9.00
- FUTOMAKI ROLL$8.00
- ASPARAGUS TEMPURA ROLL$10.00
- CUCUMBER AVOCADO ROLL$7.00
- BEEF ASPARAGUS ROLL$10.00
- SPIDER ROLL$13.00
- NEGI TORO MAKI$14.00
- SALMON SKIN ROLL$10.00
Nigiri 2 pcs
- Maguro Nigiri (Tuna)$7.00
- Shake Nigiri (Salmon)$7.00
- Hamachi Nigiri (Yellowtail)$7.00
- Bincho Nigiri (Albacore)$7.00
- Ono Nigiri (Super White)$7.00
- Tai Nigiri (Tilapia)$6.50
- Hotate Gunkan (Bay Scallops)$7.00
- Japanese Seared Scallops Nigiri (Scallops)$9.00
- Ebi Nigiri (Shrimp)$7.00
- Kani Nigiri (Crab Stick)$7.00
- Tako Nigiri (Octopus)$7.00
- Unagi Nigiri (Eel)$8.00
- Masago Gunkan (Smelt Egg)$7.00
- Tamago Nigiri (Egg)$5.00
- Asparagus Nigiri$6.00
- Enoki Nigiri (Enoki Mushroom)$6.00
- Inari (Tofu Skin)$6.00
- Ikura (Salmon Roe)$9.00
- Toro Nigiri (Blue Fin Belly)$17.00
- Ankimo Gunkan (Monk Fish Liver)$10.00
- Spicy Octopus$9.00
- Snow Crab$15.00
- Aji (Japanese Mackerel)$13.00
- Ribeye Tataki$10.00
- Aka Ebi (Red Shrimp)$10.00
- Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp)$13.00
Sushi-Fi Nigiri
Sashimi 2 pcs
Special Rolls
- RED DRAGON
Shrimp Tempura, Crab Meat Topped with Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Crunch, and Seaweed Flakes$16.00
- DRIZZLE
California Wrapped in Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Snapper, Avocado. Seared in Ginger Garlic Ponzu.$16.00
- TSUNAMI
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Wrapped in Avocado, Masago and Spicy Crab.$16.00
- DEEP SEA
Super White, Avocado, Asparagus Topped with Seared Albacore, Crispy Garlic. (Wasabi Ponzu)$16.00
- FEELING SPICY
Spicy Crab, Avocado Topped with Seared Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno. (Spicy Mayo, Chili Flakes)$16.00
- MANGO TANGO
Salmon, Avocado Topped with Mango, Crabmeat, and Mango sauce.$16.00
- ISLAND
Tempura Asparagus, Avocado Topped with Seared Ahi Tuna, Diced Onions (Poki Sauce)$16.00
- THOUSAND SUNNY
Tamago (Egg), Avocado Topped with Seared Salmon, Seared Tuna Baked in Dynamite.$16.00
- SASSY
Crab Meat, Cucumber, Avocado Topped with Seared Miso Salmon and Ikura.$16.00
- GREEN DRAGON
Asparagus Tempura, Enoki Mushroom Wrapped in Avocado (Sweet Soy)$15.00
- DRAGON
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Topped with Eel, Avocado (Eel Sauce)$16.00
- GODZILLA
Tempura lobster, Tempura asparagus, Avocado Topped with TONS of crab meat and Crunch.$23.00
- SURF AND TURF
Shrimp Tempura, Snow Crab, Avocado Topped with Tataki Beef, Green onion, Drizzled in Sukiyaki Sauce.$23.00
- LOCO
Cream cheese, Cali mix, Jalapeno (Deep fried) topped with Spicy tuna and Spicy salmon$16.00
- SMOKY NAGATA
Kani, Avocado, Cucumber, topped with Shrimp, Garlic butter sauce.$16.00
- KAIJU
BIG ROLL! Soft shell crab, avocado, kani, cucumber, topped with Unagi, green onion and bonito flakes$23.00
- THE BIG 3
Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado wrapped in cucumber and finished with our Japanese dressing and masago$17.00
- NARITA EXPRESS
Tempura white fish, gobo, avocado topped with seared japanese scallops in our house special Miso Kewpie sauce and wasabi tobiko$16.00
Baked & Fried Rolls
COMBOS
SUSHI AND SASHIMI COMBO
- CHIRASHI BOWL$22.00
- NINJA
2 basic rolls and 6pcs nigiri$28.00
- SAMURAI
2 basic rolls and 6pcs sashimi$28.00
- GEISHA
1 appetizer, 1 special roll excludes godzilla and surf and turf, 3pcs nigiri$28.00
- RONIN
1 appetizer, 1 special roll, excludes godzilla and surf and turf, 3 pcs sashimi$28.00
- SHOGUN
2 special rolls (excludes godzilla and surf and turf), 8pcs nigiri, 8pcs sashimi.$75.00
- EMPEROR
6pcs sashimi appetizer or crispy rice, 2 special rolls (excludes godzilla and surf and turf), 16pcs nigiri, 12 pcs sashimi.$118.00
